Car Crashes And Flips Into Cellar In Lancaster Gate

The car in west London this morning. Picture: Ellipsis Communication

A car crashed through railings and ended up in a cellar in Lancaster Gate.

The incident happened during rush hour on the morning of Friday 15th December.

Chris Gilson tweeted: "Car has come a cropper near Lancaster Gate, flipped completely forward. Bit of the street cordened off while recovery services do their work. Hope no-one was hurt."

This car crashed through railings in Lancaster Gate. Picture: Louie St Claire

Lancaster Terrace has been closed at the junction of Bayswater Road while the police clear the debris.