Car Crashes And Flips Into Cellar In Lancaster Gate

15 December 2017, 09:43

The car in west London this morning
The car in west London this morning. Picture: Ellipsis Communication

A car crashed through railings and ended up in a cellar in Lancaster Gate.

The incident happened during rush hour on the morning of Friday 15th December.

Chris Gilson tweeted: "Car has come a cropper near Lancaster Gate, flipped completely forward. Bit of the street cordened off while recovery services do their work. Hope no-one was hurt."

This car crashed through railings in Lancaster Gate
This car crashed through railings in Lancaster Gate. Picture: Louie St Claire

Lancaster Terrace has been closed at the junction of Bayswater Road while the police clear the debris.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Police release CCTV of lorry after hit-and-run incident

Police Release CCTV Of Lorry And Car After Woman Died In 'Hit-And Run'

5 hours ago

Hunt for two drivers after woman dies in four-vehicle hit and run in Tulse Hill

6 hours ago

Dead babies' ashes recovered by police after 'heartbreaking' burglary

17 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Chris Phillips

How To Survive A Terror Attack In Two Minutes

8 days ago

The couple have been together for about 18 months

Who Is Meghan Markle? All You Need To Know About Prince Harry’s Fiancée

21 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson