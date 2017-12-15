Car Crashes And Flips Into Cellar In Lancaster Gate

Now Discussing
15 December 2017, 09:43
A car crashed through railings and ended up in a cellar in Lancaster Gate.
The incident happened during rush hour on the morning of Friday 15th December.
Chris Gilson tweeted: "Car has come a cropper near Lancaster Gate, flipped completely forward. Bit of the street cordened off while recovery services do their work. Hope no-one was hurt."
Lancaster Terrace has been closed at the junction of Bayswater Road while the police clear the debris.