Euston Trains Cancelled After Huge Warehouse Fire In Harrow

15 September 2017, 07:38

Warehouse fire in Harrow caused huge disruption for commuters
Warehouse fire in Harrow caused huge disruption for commuters. Picture: Network Rail

Commuters travelling to and from London Euston are facing disruption following a fire at a warehouse in northwest London.

- Latest Travel News: Live updates

It broke out in Harrow just before midnight and is affecting services on the West Coast Main Line as well as the London Overground.

Because the fire involved gas cylinders, it is not safe for trains to go on the line.

No services are currently running between Euston and Milton Keynes Central - the overground's also suspended between Euston and Watford Junction.

The train operator confirmed a much reduced service will run along the west coast mainline: "Services will start / terminate at Milton Keynes Central. No trains are able to run between Milton Keynes Central and Harrow & Wealdstone. It is hoped a shuttle service will be able to run between London Euston and Harrow & Wealdstone however this is yet to be confirmed."

More than 50 firefighters have spent the night tackling the flames and some homes nearby have been evacuated.

Station Manager Jason Jones, who was at the scene, said: “We had a very well developed fire which was extremely visible from quite a way out.

“There were propane cylinders involved so a hazard zone was set up as cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

“The site is next to Headstone Lane train station and trains were stopped. Crews worked very hard through the night at this challenging incident to bring the fire under control.”

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien was moved by Kieron's comments on the Grenfell Inquiry

This Grenfell Solicitor's Point On The Inquiry Is So, So Powerful
Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Pictures show what is believed to have caused the explosion

Parsons Green Explosion Eyewitness Tells Of Fireball On The District Line

1 hour ago

West London

London Tube station explosion: Where is Parsons Green?

1 hour ago

Explosion on the District Line at Parsons Green

Explosion On The Tube: Terror Incident At Parsons Green Station

1 hour ago

West London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House of Commons

Explained: What Is A Three-Line Whip?

3 days ago

David Lammy released his report into racial bias in the criminal justice system

The Reason Black People Spend More Time In Prison Than White People

7 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson