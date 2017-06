Man Tasered Outside Regent's Park Mosque Was Carrying Shoehorn

A man has been tasered after people were attacked at one of London's biggest Mosques.

It happened at Regents Park Mosque shortly before 1.30am.

The man was Tasered and arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been taken into custody at a central London police station.

It turned out he was actually brandishing a shoe-horn, which he had taken from the Mosque.

Police are not linking it to terrorism.