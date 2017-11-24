Oxford Circus Station Closed As Police Respond To Incident

24 November 2017, 17:04

Oxford Circus
Oxford Circus. Picture: LBC

Oxford Circus station has been evacuated after reports of an incident, British Transport Police says.

Scotland Yard is urging people on Oxford Street to "go into a building" and "are on scene and dealing" with an incident.

It says officers were called to a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus.

Police have responded as if the incident is terrorist related. Armed and unarmed officers are on scene.

There were reports of people running out of the West End Tube station.

People are being warned to avoid the area.

Oxford Circus and Bond Street station are both closed.

No casualties have been located yet ,police say.

More follows...

