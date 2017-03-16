Police Hunt Pervert Who Kissed Boy, 8, On Tube Train

Police are looking for a man who kissed an eight-year-old boy on the cheek on a tube train.

Shortly after 2pm on Tuesday 21st February, the boy got on a Piccadilly Line train at Russell Square as part of a large group.

He sat next to a man, who put his arm around the boy and started talking to him. The man then placed his face against the boy’s face and moved away, before coming back and kissing the boy on the cheek.

A nearby adult saw what had happened and kicked the offender off the train at Piccadilly Circus. He left the station towards Shaftsbury Avenue.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "We’d like to speak to this man in connection with the incident as we believe he may have information which can help."

Anyone with any information is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 506 of 2 March.