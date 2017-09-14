Cologne Fans March Through London

As many as 20-thousand German football fans brought parts of the West End in London to a standstill.

The Cologne supporters were seen blocking roads around Oxford Street this afternoon. They remained in the area for around 30 minutes.

Police say the supporters have let off flares and thrown bottles but that there was "no significant disorder" and there have been no arrests.

Cologne Fans march through streets of London. Picture: LBC/Ken Loach

The Europa League Group H clash between Arsenal and German club Cologne at the Emirates takes place later this evening.

Ken Loach filmed the fans marching by Noel Street. He posted on Twitter: 'We just had this coming down the street. Koln fans arriving for a trip to the Emirates Stadium. Long walk!'