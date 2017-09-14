Cologne Fans March Through London

14 September 2017, 16:53

As many as 20-thousand German football fans brought parts of the West End in London to a standstill.

The Cologne supporters were seen blocking roads around Oxford Street this afternoon. They remained in the area for around 30 minutes.

Police say the supporters have let off flares and thrown bottles but that there was "no significant disorder" and there have been no arrests.

Cologne Fans march through streets of London
Cologne Fans march through streets of London. Picture: LBC/Ken Loach

The Europa League Group H clash between Arsenal and German club Cologne at the Emirates takes place later this evening.

Ken Loach filmed the fans marching by Noel Street. He posted on Twitter: 'We just had this coming down the street. Koln fans arriving for a trip to the Emirates Stadium. Long walk!'  

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien was moved by Kieron's comments on the Grenfell Inquiry

This Grenfell Solicitor's Point On The Inquiry Is So, So Powerful
Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Sopranos star Frank Vincent dies at 78

8 hours ago

The Grenfell Tower disaster, which killed at least 80 people

150 Grenfell Households Are STILL Waiting To Be Rehoused: LBC Investigation

10 hours ago

West London

UK surveys damage after Storm Aileen cuts power to 50,000

1 day ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House of Commons

Explained: What Is A Three-Line Whip?

2 days ago

David Lammy released his report into racial bias in the criminal justice system

The Reason Black People Spend More Time In Prison Than White People

6 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson