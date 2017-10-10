Dog Walker Films A "Crocodile" Floating In The River Thames

A “crocodile” was spotted bobbing along the River Thames on Tuesday morning, however, following closer inspection, it turned out to be a pond ornament.

Thames authorities were called to Chelsea Harbour after Dr Chris Davies, who was out walking his dog, spotted the reptile.

Dr Davies quickly posted footage of the crocodile to Twitter with the caption: “Chelsea Harbour has its very own croc”.

Picture: Chris Davies

Speaking to the Evening Standard, he said: “It looked like the real deal. I know six pythons have been found in Battersea Park this year, so I thought maybe this was a dumped pet.”

However the dog walker's claims were quickly quashed by harbour master Colin Bullock, who was called in to deal with the sighting.

He said: "It was just a pond ornament, that was it. It was quite obviously a plastic item and I just got a net.

“There was no reason to panic. We have had dolphins and porpoises before, but nothing like this.”