CCTV Shows Harrowing Moment Men Launch Violent Attack Inside London Newsagents

22 June 2017, 17:17
CCTV shows the shocking moment a man was left with severe facial injuries after a vicious attack inside a London newsagents.
Men Launch Violent Attack On Man Inside Newsagents
00:00:55
The victim needed metal plates in his face following the assault inside the shop on East India Dock road in Poplar.
The 26-year-old was set upon following a short verbal argument with a female customer on Saturday 25 February, police say.
The footage then shows two suspects punch and kick the man up one aisle of the store - before they head for the exit.
Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call Tower Hamlets police on 101 or by tweeting at @MetCC.