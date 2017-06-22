CCTV Shows Harrowing Moment Men Launch Violent Attack Inside London Newsagents

22 June 2017, 17:17

CCTV shows the shocking moment a man was left with severe facial injuries after a vicious attack inside a London newsagents.

Men Launch Violent Attack On Man Inside Newsagents

00:00:55

The victim needed metal plates in his face following the assault inside the shop on East India Dock road in Poplar.

The 26-year-old was set upon following a short verbal argument with a female customer on Saturday 25 February, police say.

CCTV suspects

The footage then shows two suspects punch and kick the man up one aisle of the store - before they head for the exit.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call Tower Hamlets police on 101 or by tweeting at @MetCC.

