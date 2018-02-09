Driver Mows Down Neighbour And Three Family Members After Party Noise Row

The shocking moment a man hit three of his own family as he mowed down a neighbour has been caught on camera.

Yasin Ahmed drove a Ford Fiesta at speed into his victim after the neighbour complained about noise at a summer party.

The 23-year-old subsequently hit three family members in the attack on the Isle of Dogs, east London, in August last year.

The shocking moment was caught on nearby CCTV. Picture: Met Police

He has since been jailed for six years and nine months after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving and three counts of assault.

The court was told how Ahmed, of Florida Street, E2, tried to intimidate a neighbour who had complained about noise at a party.

Ahmed reversed the vehicle towards the man before turning it around and plunging into him at speed.

The victim, in his 40s, suffered broken ribs while three of Ahmed's family members received minor injuries from the ordeal.

Yasin Ahmed was jailed on Wednesday. Picture: Met Police

Officers from Tower Hamlets arrested Ahmed on 8 August and he was charged the following day.

DC Michael Dixon said: "Not only did Ahmed hit three of his own family members, mobile phone footage showed him being just feet away from hitting a number of young children too.

"Ahmed is incredibly lucky he did not kill someone. He is a dangerous individual and London is now a safer place with him off the streets and behind bars."

The 23-year-old has also been banned from driving for five years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.