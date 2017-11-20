CCTV: Thug Punches And Kicks Man For No Reason In Shoreditch

Police are appealing for help to catch the thug who assaulted an innocent man for no reason in Shoreditch.

At 1:45am on Sunday 8th October, the 26-year-old victim was outside Be@One in Old Street when the man stood beside him suddenly punched him in the face, sending him sprawling to the floor.

The hooligan then followed it up with a brutal kick to the face, before he walked off along Old Street.

The victim was taken to Royal London Hospital where he was treated for serious facial injuries.

The man police are looking for in connection with the assault on Old Street. Picture: Met Police

The suspect is described as black, of medium build with short dark hair; and wearing a dark blue shirt and black bomber jacket. He was seen inside the bar with a group of men and women shortly before the assault.

DC Vicki Henderson said: “This was a violent and completely unjustified attack on an innocent man enjoying a night out; which left him with serious injuries - including a broken nose, fractured eye socket and broken tooth. His vision remains affected.

"The suspect is clearly a dangerous individual who needs to be apprehended. I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man in the footage or witnessed the incident to contact my team."

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call detectives on 07825 793212 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.