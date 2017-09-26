Harrowing CCTV Shows Acid Attack Before Attacker Walks Coolly Away

26 September 2017, 10:39

CCTV shows a horrifying acid attack take place before the perpetrator walks calmly away.

The Met Police have released CCTV footage of a man wanted for questioning in relation to an acid attack.

The victim, a 26-year-old, suffered burn injuries in the attack, which happened in the early hours of Sunday, 17 September.

He was with friend's on a night out in Old Street when they were approached by a man outside Bounce Bar on Old Street, EC1V.

The suspect tried to sell them nitrous oxide and the two men declined. They exchanged heated words.

At around 05.25hrs, the two men came across the suspect again. As they walked past him, the suspect sprayed a substance at the victim. A small amount of liquid hit the other man.

London Ambulance Service was called, and the victim went to a nearby shop where his face was doused in water.

He was taken to an east London hospital suffering burn injuries to his face.

He may lose sight in one eye as a result of the attack.Tests continue to ascertain the exact nature of the substance sprayed.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue. Detectives are now releasing an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

The suspect is described as being of middle-eastern or a light-skinned black male in his mid to late 20s, around 6ft tall and of normal build. He was wearing dark clothing and a Gucci belt with a gold buckle.

DC Dave Barrett of Hackney Police, said: "This was a violent, unprovoked and cowardly attack by a troublemaker who has left his victim with life-changing injuries. We would urge anybody who recognises the man in the picture, or who was in the area at the time and may have information that could assist our investigation to get in touch."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call Hackney police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

