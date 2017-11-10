London Bus Ploughs Into Several Cars In Horror Rush-Hour Crash

Terrifying footage has emerged of a London bus hurtling into and pushing a number of cars in front of horrified onlookers.

Witnesses told of how passengers begged the driver to stop during the shocking incident which unfolded during rush hour in Hackney on Thursday.

Picture: Twitter/Court Whisperer

The video shows the number 254 smash in to a black 4x4, pushing it along the road and in to another vehicle in front of it.

A bystander told the MailOnline one of the cars involved in the crash on Lower Clapton Road had a baby inside.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the terrifying incident.

The cause of the crash is not yet known nor the reason why the driver did not stop immediately.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 16:40hrs on Thursday, 9 November to Lower Clapton Road, E5 following reports of a Route 254 bus in collision with a number of vehicles.

"Officers attended. Two people sustained minor injuries. Road closures remain in place. There have been no arrests."