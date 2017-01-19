Watch: Mammoth Street Brawl Between Orthodox Jews And Parking Warden

This is the moment a brawl breaks out between a group of Orthodox Jewish men and a parking officer after he 'ran over' a man with his scooter.

Part of the footage, which surfaced online on Tuesday, shows the group of men attempting to obstruct the parking official on his scooter before one of them is mowed down.

The group of men can then be seen to "bundle" the traffic warden and pin him to the ground, attempting to make a ‘citizen’s arrest’.

It is currently unknown how the confrontation arose but before the collision further footage shows the parking officer hit some of the men with his helmet.

Police have confirmed that the incident happened in Hackney, London, at about 2pm on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Met police said that four men in their 20s and 30s suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The spokesperson added that a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a north London police station.

The man was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-February.