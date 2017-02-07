Man "Tried To Have Sex With A Drain Cover" In Romford

A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with a drain cover in Romford.

33-year-old Florin Grosu was charged with indecent exposure, outraging public decency and criminal damage in January.

He pleaded not guilty to the offences at Barkingside Magistrates Court and was remanded into custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court next month.

The offences relate to an incident on Tuesday 17th January.

Mr Grosu was arrested on Saturday after failing to attend a hearing last week.