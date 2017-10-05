Gang Of Motorcyclists Cause Mayhem On Busy Road

5 October 2017, 16:44

Shocking footage shows a gang of motorbike riders blocking a road by pulling wheelies and riding over a roundabout.

The group of about 20 reckless bikers had near misses with several cars, according to onlookers who witnessed the scene in Belvedere, east London.

Footage shows two riders pulling wheelies, where the driver leans back causing the motorbikes front wheel to lift off the road, while another mounts the kerb.

The riders are then seen mounting a grassy roundabout before exiting the roundabout.

Motorcyclists pull wheelies
Picture: SWNS

Eyewitness Jawad Muhammad, who filmed the hazardous scene said some of the bikers were not wearing helmets.

Mr Muhammad said: “There were multiple near misses with motorists who had to be aware of what was happening.

"These motorcyclists need to look out for family and friends - they are careless but not the only ones who will suffer if they get badly injured.”

