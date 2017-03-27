Moment BMW Ploughs Into Two Men In East London Hit-and Run

27 March 2017, 10:12

Two Men Hurt In Hit-And-Run In East London

00:33

This is the moment a driver in a BMW ploughed into two pedestrians and drove off, leaving them seriously injured.

Detectives in Newham have released CCTV footage of the incident on Sunday 27th March last year at around 10.30pm on Upton Lane in East London.

The CCTV footage shows a passenger getting into a BMW, which speeds off, colliding with the two men, who were crossing the road.

The two victims, both men, aged 50 and 52, were taken to an east London hospital. The 50-year-old man was treated for broken bones and still does not have full use of his right arm. The elder man was treated after suffering a cardiac arrest. 

Detective Constable Stephen Field from Newham CID said: "Both victims suffered extensive injuries, which they are still recovering from now. We know there was a Renault Megane which was driving directly behind at the time of the collision. The driver or anyone travelling in that vehicle may have vital information that can help us trace who was responsible."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the collision is asked to call Detective Constable Stephen Field at Newham CID on 0208 217 5085 or police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

