CCTV: The Moment Teen Is Stabbed Three Times In East London Pizza Shop

7 November 2017, 08:05

Police have released shocking CCTV footage showing the moment a teenager was stabbed three times in a fast food shop in east London.

CCTV from the Mahins Pizza Peri Peri Grill in Newham caught the moment two suspects got into a fight with the 18-year-old victim.

One of the suspects took out a knife and stabbed the victim three times as he tried to get behind the front counter to escape from his attackers.

The victim was taken to hospital in east London, but was discharged shortly afterwards.

Police trying to track two teenagers who stabbed an 18-year-old
Police trying to track two teenagers who stabbed an 18-year-old. Picture: Met Police

Suspect One [ref: 260529] is described as a black teenager wearing a dark blue hooded top over a grey hooded top.

Suspect Two [ref: 260530] is also described as a black teenager. He was wearing a dark black padded jacket over a black hooded top and striped tracksuit trousers.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Phil Fox said: “This is an attack on a man who suffered multiple stab wounds from his ordeal. We are asking for anyone who recognises these two teenagers to come forward and assist us with our investigation.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to call Newham CID on 101 or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

