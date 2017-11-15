CCTV: The Moment Suspects Shot A Man 12 TIMES In East London

Police have released CCTV of the moment two men shot a father of two before fleeing in Plaistow.

The Met is offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the two men, who left 32-year-old Haroon Hussain with life-changing injuries.

The footage from 23:17 on Thursday 9th June 2016 shows the two suspects arrive in a car before running down an alley. Finding Mr Hussain, the pair shot him more than a dozen times with a semi-automatic weapon.

Haroon was found collapsed and is never expected to make a full recovery. He now has trouble walking, suffers from epileptic fits, short-term memory loss and can't use his right hand properly.

CCTV of the shooting in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Detective Sergeant Nick Hamer said: "I am hoping this significant reward will prompt someone to come forward with information that will assist in helping us to identify the suspects for this attempted murder. It is a miracle Mr Hussain survived his injuries and it is vital the men who attacked him are apprehended.

"The use of semi-automatic weapons like this on the streets of London is still rare, but makes it is all the more important we also recover this weapon and remove it from the streets.

"Mr Hussain is a local businessman with a young family and a clear motive for the attack on him has never been established.

"The effects on him have been traumatic both physically and psychologically. In addition this has had a profound effect on his family. They have had to move out of their home address due to this incident.

"The shooting happened over a year ago now but I am hoping that someone will come forward who has information. If anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Plaistow area on Thursday 9th June 2016, please contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should call Trident officers on 0208 2177382, or on twitter @MetCC. To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.