Police Release Image Of Newborn Baby Who Was Abandoned In East London Park

Police have released a picture of Baby Harry in a bid to encourage his mother to come forward. Picture: Met Police

Police have released an image of a newborn baby who was found abandoned in an east London park over the weekend.

Named Harry by medical staff, officers hope the picture will encourage his mother to come forward.

The newborn was discovered in a park area close in Balaam Street in Plaistow on Sunday morning.

Officers and paramedics attended and the boy, who was carefully wrapped in a white blanket, was taken to hospital where he is being cared for.

Det Insp Ian Barker, who is leading the inquiry, said: “Baby Harry is doing well under the care of hospital staff but we are very worried about his mother.

Baby Harry was found in a park area close to Balaam Street in Plaistow on Sunday morning. Picture: Met Police

"If you see this appeal, please come forward and let us know you are safe. I know you must be feeling very frightened and alone to have done what you did but please make contact with us or your local hospital or GP surgery so they can check you are OK and offer you medical care and support.

"Little Harry needs to be reunited with his mother so we would urge anyone else with information, or who saw anything out of the ordinary in the Balaam Street area on Sunday morning, to please come forward."

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 020 8217 6528 or via 101.