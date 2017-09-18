Police Release Image Of Newborn Baby Who Was Abandoned In East London Park

18 September 2017, 17:00

Police have released a picture of Baby Harry in a bid to encourage his mother to come forward.
Police have released a picture of Baby Harry in a bid to encourage his mother to come forward. Picture: Met Police

Police have released an image of a newborn baby who was found abandoned in an east London park over the weekend.

Named Harry by medical staff, officers hope the picture will encourage his mother to come forward.

The newborn was discovered in a park area close in Balaam Street in Plaistow on Sunday morning.

Officers and paramedics attended and the boy, who was carefully wrapped in a white blanket, was taken to hospital where he is being cared for.

Det Insp Ian Barker, who is leading the inquiry, said: “Baby Harry is doing well under the care of hospital staff but we are very worried about his mother.

Baby Harry was found in a park area close to Balaam Street in Plaistow on Sunday morning.
Baby Harry was found in a park area close to Balaam Street in Plaistow on Sunday morning. Picture: Met Police

"If you see this appeal, please come forward and let us know you are safe. I know you must be feeling very frightened and alone to have done what you did but please make contact with us or your local hospital or GP surgery so they can check you are OK and offer you medical care and support.

"Little Harry needs to be reunited with his mother so we would urge anyone else with information, or who saw anything out of the ordinary in the Balaam Street area on Sunday morning, to please come forward."

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 020 8217 6528 or via 101.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien tries his hand at being "more patriotic" about Brexit.

James O’Brien Tries His Hand At Being “More Patriotic” About Brexit
Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Nick Ferrari said it's time to tag terror suspects after the Parsons Green attack

Stop Wasting Time, We Need To Tag Terror Suspects, Insists Nick Ferrari

11 hours ago

First pictures of arrested Tube bomb suspect

12 hours ago

Pair questioned over Parsons Green Tube bombing

17 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House of Commons

Explained: What Is A Three-Line Whip?

7 days ago

David Lammy released his report into racial bias in the criminal justice system

The Reason Black People Spend More Time In Prison Than White People

10 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson