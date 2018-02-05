CCTV: Masked Burglars Drag Man Out Of His Car And Attack Him

5 February 2018, 07:36

Two masked men attacked a man sitting in his car in east London and stole his watch and a bag containing £500.

The moment the 24-year-old victim was attacked was caught on CCTV on Ford Close on Monday 15th January at 5.30pm.

One of the men, wearing a balaclava, dragged the victim out of the car and demanded his wrist watch while the other opened the passenger side of the car and grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing £500 in cash.

The two suspects ran off and escaped in a black Audi A4 with false number plates.

The moment a man was attacked in Bow
The moment a man was attacked in Bow. Picture: Met Police

PC Andrew Hillier said: "This is a nasty attack on a local businessman who was robbed of his takings after he finished work.

"I am appealing to anyone who can assist this investigation to come forward and speak to police - these are violent men who need to be arrested."

Anyone with information is asked to call Tower Hamlets CID on 020 8217 4143 or by tweeting @MetCC. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

