This Terrifying Weapon Was Found On A 16-Year-Old Boy

26 January 2017, 10:08

The Met Police have released an image of a knife

Police have arrested and bailed a 16-year-old after they found him in possession of this knife.

The boy was found with this terrifying weapon on Chingford Road in Walthamstow. 

The Met Police have said he was arrested and bailed. 

The image comes alongside a series of other pictures released by police of knives found on people in the area.

