YouTubers Who Jumped From Moving DLR Train Condemned By Police

Police have condemned two YouTubers who jumped from the top of a moving DLR train into the water at Canary Wharf.

Rilke Brewer’s video has been watched over 200,000 times after he was filmed climbing on top of a carriage leaving Heron Quays in east London.

It shows the YouTuber and a friend leap from the driverless train into a dock in front of shocked diners.

Picture: YouTube/Rikke Brewer

The video was posted online last week and now the British Transport Police says it is investigating.

In a statement sent to LBC, Superintendent Chris Casey said: "We completely condemn the dangerous actions of these two boys. They risked their lives and the lives of others for the sake of a YouTube video.

"Our officers have experienced first-hand the devastation that families are left with when a loved one is killed or seriously injured on the railway.

"Behaviour such as this is not worth the risk.

"We are currently in the process of making enquiries regarding this video and the illegal actions of the two people who so-called 'train surfed' on top of the DLR train.

“We would ask that anyone who has any information contacts us by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 227 of 06/09/2017."