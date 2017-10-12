Man Jailed After Killing Pedestrian In Horror Crash Caught On CCTV

12 October 2017, 15:02

A man has been jailed for four years after he hit and killed a pedestrian at speed while racing another driver in south-east London.

John Mulligan was driving a high-powered Volkswagen Golf when he fatally crashed into a man crossing the road in Deptford, in June last year.

The 33-year-old struck Paul Weidlich at almost twice the 30mph speed limit as he switched lanes while racing alongside a BMW.

John Mulligan was jailed for four years after being found guilty of causing the death of a pedestrian.
John Mulligan was jailed for four years after being found guilty of causing the death of a pedestrian. Picture: Met Police

CCTV of the incident shows the victim, who was 54, being thrown into the air before hitting the ground.

He was taken to a south London hospital by paramedics, but died a short time later.

Mulligan stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was charged by postal charge requisition on Friday, 24 February.

The driver of the BMW did not stop and despite extensive enquiries, they have not been traced.

At the start of his trial, Mulligan, of Southerngate Way, SE14, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, but this was rejected by the Crown.

After being found guilty of causing the death of a pedestrian, Mulligan was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment today (Thursday).

The 33-year-old was also disqualified from driving for six years with a requirement for an extended re-test.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien hilariously destroyed John Redwood's claim

James O'Brien's Stylish Demolition Of John Redwood's Latest Brexit Tweet
Sally Jones was killed by a drone strike

LBC Callers In EPIC Row Over Killing Of White Widow Sally Jones
Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
James O'Brien discussed the police report on Sir Edward Heath

James O'Brien's Powerful Point On The Hypocrisy Of People Who Defend Edward Heath

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Shopkeeper sprayed in face with ammonia during brutal raid.

Robbers Repeatedly Spray Ammonia In Shopkeeper’s Face During Terrifying Raid

1 hour ago

East London

The injuries suffered by Callum Wade in the unprovoked attack

Man Left With Detached Retina After Brutal Unprovoked Beating Outside London Nightclub

10 hours ago

North London

Teen moped gang jailed for 100 robberies in less than three weeks

22 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Old pound coins will not be legal tender from Sunday

When Do The Old Pound Coins Go Out Of Circulation? Can I Use The Old £1 After The Deadline?

3 days ago

Monarch Airlines collapse: What to do if you've booked with the airline

10 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson