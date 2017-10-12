Man Jailed After Killing Pedestrian In Horror Crash Caught On CCTV

A man has been jailed for four years after he hit and killed a pedestrian at speed while racing another driver in south-east London.

John Mulligan was driving a high-powered Volkswagen Golf when he fatally crashed into a man crossing the road in Deptford, in June last year.

The 33-year-old struck Paul Weidlich at almost twice the 30mph speed limit as he switched lanes while racing alongside a BMW.

John Mulligan was jailed for four years after being found guilty of causing the death of a pedestrian. Picture: Met Police

CCTV of the incident shows the victim, who was 54, being thrown into the air before hitting the ground.

He was taken to a south London hospital by paramedics, but died a short time later.

Mulligan stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was charged by postal charge requisition on Friday, 24 February.

The driver of the BMW did not stop and despite extensive enquiries, they have not been traced.

At the start of his trial, Mulligan, of Southerngate Way, SE14, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, but this was rejected by the Crown.

After being found guilty of causing the death of a pedestrian, Mulligan was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment today (Thursday).

The 33-year-old was also disqualified from driving for six years with a requirement for an extended re-test.