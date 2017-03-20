Remarkable Moment Driver Smashes Into Two Parked Cars... And Tries To Drive Off

A driver left her car suspended in mid-air after crashing into two parked cars.

The driver, a woman thought to be in her 30s, had to be stopped from driving away, depsite the fact her Vauxhall was still on top of the bonnet of the parked car.

The bizarre incident from High Barnet, north London, was filmed on the dashcam of the car behind.

Video: SWNS