Remarkable Moment Driver Smashes Into Two Parked Cars... And Tries To Drive Off

Now Discussing
The FBI's James Comey is expected to rebuke Trump's spying accusations. Is this the beginning of Trump's battle to remain US President?
20 March 2017, 12:13
Driver Mounts Two Parked Cars... Then Tries To Drive Off
02:16
A driver left her car suspended in mid-air after crashing into two parked cars.
The driver, a woman thought to be in her 30s, had to be stopped from driving away, depsite the fact her Vauxhall was still on top of the bonnet of the parked car.
The bizarre incident from High Barnet, north London, was filmed on the dashcam of the car behind.
Video: SWNS