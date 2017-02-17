Police Hunt Man Over Rush Hour Sexual Assault On Bus

17 February 2017, 08:31

Cricklewood Bus Sexual Assault CCTV

Police have appealed for help to trace a pervert who sexually assaulted a woman on a London bus during rush hour.

The 26-year-old victim was on the 332 bus from Kilburn High Road at 5.30pm on Wednesday 28th September, when a man sat next to her, making her feel very uncomfortable.

He sexually assaulted her and when she got up to change seats, she was sexually assaulted again.

The victim got off the bus at Cricklewood Broadway and reported the incident to the police.

Police are keen to speak to this man over the incident.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 07826536183, via 101 or @MetCC. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

James O'Brien Headphones

'After 47 Years, My Spanish Husband Doesn't Feel Welcome In The UK Any More'
Brexit Briefing Rees Mogg Grayling

Remain Vs Leave: Professor Gets Personal With Rees-Mogg

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Hatton Garden raider Daniel Jones admits earlier £1m heist

5 hours ago

Sadiq Khan Confirms £10 'Toxicity Charge'

Sadiq Khan Confirms £10 'Toxicity Charge' As Part Of Pollution Crackdown

7 hours ago

Resurgent British Steel raids Austrian group for new boss

10 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Robot

Robots To Steal 15m Jobs... And It's Not The Ones You Think

9 days ago

Iain Dale Brexit Twitter

Iain Dale: What Happens Next With Brexit

15 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson