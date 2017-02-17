Police Hunt Man Over Rush Hour Sexual Assault On Bus

Police have appealed for help to trace a pervert who sexually assaulted a woman on a London bus during rush hour.

The 26-year-old victim was on the 332 bus from Kilburn High Road at 5.30pm on Wednesday 28th September, when a man sat next to her, making her feel very uncomfortable.

He sexually assaulted her and when she got up to change seats, she was sexually assaulted again.

The victim got off the bus at Cricklewood Broadway and reported the incident to the police.

Police are keen to speak to this man over the incident.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 07826536183, via 101 or @MetCC. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.