Police Manhunt After Boy, 12, Sexually Assaulted In Willesden

Police are hunting for a man after a 12-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in north-west London.

The 12-year-old victim was approached by an Asian man in Park Avenue, Willesden Green on Wednesday 11th January shortly after school.

He persuaded the boy to go to a property in Griffin Close where he assaulted the victim.

The man has been described as Southeast Asian in appearance, aged in his mid 20s, around 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build. He was wearing a grey coloured beanie type hat, a light green coloured long sleeved top, grey coloured trousers and he was pushing a bicycle.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on 17 January. He was bailed to date in March.

Anyone that can assist police is urged to contact detectives on 020 8733 5009 or via the police non-emergency number 101, or by tweeting @MetCC. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.