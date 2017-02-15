Police Manhunt After Boy, 12, Sexually Assaulted In Willesden

15 February 2017, 08:49

Willesden assault CCTV

Police are hunting for a man after a 12-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in north-west London.

The 12-year-old victim was approached by an Asian man in Park Avenue, Willesden Green on Wednesday 11th January shortly after school.

He persuaded the boy to go to a property in Griffin Close where he assaulted the victim.

The man has been described as Southeast Asian in appearance, aged in his mid 20s, around 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build. He was wearing a grey coloured beanie type hat, a light green coloured long sleeved top, grey coloured trousers and he was pushing a bicycle.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on 17 January. He was bailed to date in March.

Anyone that can assist police is urged to contact detectives on 020 8733 5009 or via the police non-emergency number 101, or by tweeting @MetCC. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

James O'Brien Headphones

'After 47 Years, My Spanish Husband Doesn't Feel Welcome In The UK Any More'
Brexit Briefing Rees Mogg Grayling

Remain Vs Leave: Professor Gets Personal With Rees-Mogg

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Rolf Harris faces retrial on sex offence charges

1 hour ago

British Airways crews announce fresh four-day strike over pay

19 hours ago

Stormzy Gets Door Kicked In

Grime Star Stormzy: Police Thought I Was A Burglar And Kicked My Door In

1 day ago

West London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Robot

Robots To Steal 15m Jobs... And It's Not The Ones You Think

6 days ago

Iain Dale Brexit Twitter

Iain Dale: What Happens Next With Brexit

13 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson