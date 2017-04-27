Tottenham Fan Assaulted By Fellow Spurs Fan Who Thought He Supported Chelsea

A Tottenham fan was left with serious injuries after an unprovoked attack by a fellow Spurs supporter who may have mistaken him for a Chelsea fan.

The 23-year-old was left with a broken cheekbone, eye socket skull after being punched in the face on Saturday after the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Doctors fear that Michael, who also previously worked at Tottenham as a gardener at their training ground, may have lasting damage to his eyesight.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm outside Moore Spice Indian restaurant on Engineers Way near to Wembley Stadium. Michael, who was attending the match with a group of friends was walking past the restaurant when he was identified and targeted by another group of Tottenham fans walking in the opposite direction. It is believed that one of the group has then mistaken Michael for a rival Chelsea supporter and punched him in the face.



The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s and approximately 5ft 10ins tall. He was wearing a black hooded top or jacket.

Detective Constable James Robb said: "This was a violent and unprovoked assault that has left a young man with some terrible injuries that could end up affecting him for the rest of his life.

"This kind of violence has absolutely no place at a football match, and I sincerely hope that those who were with the person responsible do the right thing by Michael, who is a fellow supporter and has supported Tottenham since he was a young boy.



"I’d appeal to all Spurs fans to think hard about whether they have any information about the person who did this. I’ve no doubt that there will be several people who know who did this and I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with us or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously."

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the identity of the suspect should contact Brent CID on 020 8733 3737 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.