Boy Sexually Assaulted By Man In North London

13 January 2017, 12:36

Crime Scene Police Tape

Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a boy in Willesden Green on Wednesday.

The 12-year-old was approached by a man in Park Avenue, NW2, who convinced him to go to nearby property in Griffin Close. 

It is alleged that he then proceeded to sexually assault the young victim.

He is described as: Southeast Asian in appearance, in his mid 20s, around 5ft4 tall, of slim build, wearing a grey coloured beanie type hat, a light green coloured long sleeved top, grey coloured trousers and he was pushing a bicycle.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen a man matching this description around the areas of Park Avenue and Griffin Close to contact them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives on 020 8733 5009, or via the police non-emergency number 101, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.


Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

Amber Rudd James O'Brien

Amber Rudd Speech Labelled 'Hate Incident' Thanks To James O'Brien
Nigel Farage LBC hand up

"It Beggars Belief": Ukrainian Caller Lays Into Farage Over Russia Backing

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Miles Hughes

Teen Found Guilty Of Hampstead Rape And Stabbing

4 hours ago

Fortnum & Mason sales surge as 'Brexit tourists' boost UK stores

7 hours ago

Flights cancelled as snow and sleet move in

22 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Nick Ferrari Hands Up

This Southern Rail Conductor Will Change Your Mind About The Strikes

1 month ago

Robot

Robots To Steal 15m Jobs... And It's Not The Ones You Think

1 month ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson