Police Release CCTV Of Moment Peacemaker Was Stabbed In Central London

23 October 2017, 08:10

This is the moment a man was stabbed in a newsagent in central London after trying to break up a fight.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday 23rd September on Grays Inn Road.

After a disagreement between two groups of people, a 23-year-old man tried to act as a peacemaker.

But it turned nasty and two men chased him into a shop, one of them hitting him with a glass tube. The other stabbed him in the torso.

Police released CCTV of the attack on Grays Inn Road
Police released CCTV of the attack on Grays Inn Road. Picture: Met Police

The victim was taken to an east London hospital where he was treated for a broken rib and a laceration to his lung. He has been discharged - but is still recovering from his injuries.

Detective Constable Joe Marston, of the Met's Central North CID, said: "The victim sustained serious injuries in what was a needless and incredibly violent attack. We would urge anyone who recognises these men to contact police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is advised to call Central North CID on 0208 345 0276, or call police on 101.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien pleaded with the caller "Don't smack me!"

James O'Brien's Perfect Response To Man Who Smacks His Children
James was so moved by Dan's call

A Heartbreaking Take On The Hell Of Universal Credit... From An Emotional Landlord
The LBC presenter said he finally understood Mr Corbyn's popularity

James O'Brien Absolutely Nails The Reason For Jeremy Corbyn's Popularity
A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised the new T-charge in London

Jacob Rees-Mogg Labels Government Car Policy "The Greatest Scandal Of Our Time"

4 hours ago

Parsons Green stabbing: Teenager appears in court charged with murder

2 days ago

'Eye-watering' price hike for collecting passengers at airports - study

2 days ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Nick Ferrari spoke to Pascal Lamy

What Would A No-Deal Brexit Would Look Like? We Asked A Former WTO Chief

3 days ago

A plane flies past the Shard as the sky takes on an unusual orange hue

Why Has Storm Ophelia Darkened The Sky And Turned The Sun Red?

7 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson