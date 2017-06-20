Elderly Woman Robbed At Gunpoint Her Her Enfield Home

20 June 2017, 07:52

An elderly woman has been robbed at gunpoint in her own home.

Lancaster Road, Enfield. Google Maps
The incident happened at approximately 2:40pm on Monday 27th February at her home on Lancaster Road in Enfield.

The victim, aged in her 70s, was alone when she heard a knock on her door. When she opened the door, three men, one of whom had a handgun, barged into her house and demanded money.

They left having stolen all the money they could find - £200 cash. The victim, unhurt, then phoned her family, who in turn called police.

The three men were described as white and aged in their 30s or 40s. The two men who searched the property were described as wearing dark hoodies with the hood up and jeans.

Detective Constable Leisa Johnson said: "This was a cowardly and callous attack on a vulnerable woman in her own home. Understandably she has been left distraught by this incident and has lost confidence to the extent that she is afraid to open her front door.

"I would appeal to anyone who has information about the people involved in this heinous crime to contact police immediately - these men must be caught."

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

