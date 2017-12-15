Man Dies After Spontaneously Combusting... And Police Have No Idea Why

15 December 2017, 14:25

John Nolan died of severe burns after catching fire while walking down a north London street... and police investigators can't work out why.

John Nolan was seen on fire on Orchard Place in Haringey, north London.

Passers-by tried to put out the flames, but he died later of his injuries in hospital.

However, detectives can find no reason why Mr Nolan seems to have spontaneously combusted.

John Nolan, who appears to have spontaneously combusted in London
John Nolan, who appears to have spontaneously combusted in London. Picture: Met Police

The investigating officer, PC Damien Ait-Amer, said: "We have spoken with a number of witnesses who saw Mr Nolan abalze, but we have yet to establish how the fire started.

"Mr Nolan was a well-liked member of the community and none of our enquiries so far have indicated that he had been involved in a dispute of any sort. Nor does any account given by witnesses suggest that he had been in contact with another person at the time of the fire."

Anyone who witnessed the incident but has yet to speak with police is urged to call PC Damien Ait-Amer via 101. You can also tweet information to police via @MetCC.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Harry and Meghan's wedding day set

3 hours ago

The car in west London this morning

Car Crashes And Flips Into Cellar In Lancaster Gate

7 hours ago

Central London

Police release CCTV of lorry after hit-and-run incident

Police Release CCTV Of Lorry And Car After Woman Died In 'Hit-And Run'

9 hours ago

Central London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Chris Phillips

How To Survive A Terror Attack In Two Minutes

9 days ago

The couple have been together for about 18 months

Who Is Meghan Markle? All You Need To Know About Prince Harry’s Fiancée

21 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson