Man Dies After Spontaneously Combusting... And Police Have No Idea Why

John Nolan died of severe burns after catching fire while walking down a north London street... and police investigators can't work out why.

John Nolan was seen on fire on Orchard Place in Haringey, north London.

Passers-by tried to put out the flames, but he died later of his injuries in hospital.

However, detectives can find no reason why Mr Nolan seems to have spontaneously combusted.

John Nolan, who appears to have spontaneously combusted in London. Picture: Met Police

The investigating officer, PC Damien Ait-Amer, said: "We have spoken with a number of witnesses who saw Mr Nolan abalze, but we have yet to establish how the fire started.

"Mr Nolan was a well-liked member of the community and none of our enquiries so far have indicated that he had been involved in a dispute of any sort. Nor does any account given by witnesses suggest that he had been in contact with another person at the time of the fire."

Anyone who witnessed the incident but has yet to speak with police is urged to call PC Damien Ait-Amer via 101. You can also tweet information to police via @MetCC.