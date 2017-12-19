Missing Children Aged 4 And 2 Have Been Found By Police

Tiffarah Paul-Wright and Aiale Paul-Wright. Picture: Met Police

Two children, aged two and four, who went missing from their home in north London have been found.

Tiffarah and Aiale Paul-Wright hadn't been seen since midnight, when their mother was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police say they discovered the pair had disappeared after officers were told they were alone at a house in Islington.

