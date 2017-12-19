Missing Children Aged 4 And 2 Have Been Found By Police

19 December 2017, 07:35

Tiffarah Paul-Wright and Aiale Paul-Wright
Tiffarah Paul-Wright and Aiale Paul-Wright. Picture: Met Police

Two children, aged two and four, who went missing from their home in north London have been found.

Tiffarah and Aiale Paul-Wright hadn't been seen since midnight, when their mother was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police say they discovered the pair had disappeared after officers were told they were alone at a house in Islington.

Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare and are urging anyone who has seen Tiffarah and Aiale or who knows where they are to call Haringey Police on 101 or 999 if sighted immediately, quoting reference 17MIS054702/04.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Missing 'home alone' toddlers taken to police station

10 hours ago

Princess Charlotte's nursery school announced by royals

1 day ago

Memorial unveiled to the deadliest war disaster kept secret for decades

1 day ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Chris Phillips

How To Survive A Terror Attack In Two Minutes

13 days ago

The couple have been together for about 18 months

Who Is Meghan Markle? All You Need To Know About Prince Harry’s Fiancée

25 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson