Moment Tory Minister Comforts Tearful Woman Outside Site Of Finsbury Mosque Attack

19 June 2017, 11:48

Moment Tory Minister Comforts Tearful Woman Outside Site Of Finsbury Mosque Attack

00:50

Tory cabinet minister Sajid Javid was caught on camera comforting an emotional woman outside the site of the Finsbury Mosque attack.

Last night one person was killed and several other injured after a man drove into a Finsbury Park Mosque. 

Following the terrible incident, one woman was waiting outside the cordon put in place on site when she began speaking with Mr Javid. 

The woman became tearful while speaking with the Conservative MP, who can then be seen to comfort her, and offer her a tissue. 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien And Nick Paget Brown

This Letter Sent By Tory Kensington Council Leader Will Infuriate You

West London

Nigel Farage David Davis

Britons Are United On Brexit But Parliament Isn’t, Says Nigel Farage
Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful
Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”

West London

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Grenfell Tower remains

Grenfell Tower Survivors Being Rehoused “Hundreds Of Miles Away In Preston”

18 mins ago

West London

Finsbury Park attack scene

Video Shows Chaotic Aftermath Of Finsbury Park Attack

31 mins ago

James O'Brien Finsbury Park

James O'Brien's Strong Message To Anyone Justifying Finsbury Park Attack

2 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen's Speech: What Is It And Why Is It Important?

6 days ago

Theresa May Hung Parliament

What Is A Hung Parliament? What Happens When No One Party Wins A General Election

10 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson