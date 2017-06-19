Moment Tory Minister Comforts Tearful Woman Outside Site Of Finsbury Mosque Attack

Tory cabinet minister Sajid Javid was caught on camera comforting an emotional woman outside the site of the Finsbury Mosque attack.

Last night one person was killed and several other injured after a man drove into a Finsbury Park Mosque.

Following the terrible incident, one woman was waiting outside the cordon put in place on site when she began speaking with Mr Javid.

The woman became tearful while speaking with the Conservative MP, who can then be seen to comfort her, and offer her a tissue.