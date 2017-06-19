Muslims Pray In Street After Finsbury Park Attack

This is the moment Muslim men prayed in the street after a van reportedly drove into people leaving a mosque in north London.

Local Muslims Pray After Finsbury Park Van Attack 00:00:18

Several people have been injured after a van struck pedestrians outside a mosque in on Seven Sisters Road.

A man has been arrested after police were called to the mosque in Finsbury Park at 00:20 on Monday morning.

The London Ambulance Service has confirmed a number of casualties, while eyewitness reports to LBC said there may be fatalities.

Muslims pray on the street after Finsbury Park collision

LBC reporter Rachael Venables caught the touching moment when the Muslim men prayed for the victims of the attack in the street.