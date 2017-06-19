Muslims Pray In Street After Finsbury Park Attack

19 June 2017, 04:09

This is the moment Muslim men prayed in the street after a van reportedly drove into people leaving a mosque in north London.

Several people have been injured after a van struck pedestrians outside a mosque in on Seven Sisters Road.

A man has been arrested after police were called to the mosque in Finsbury Park at 00:20 on Monday morning.

The London Ambulance Service has confirmed a number of casualties, while eyewitness reports to LBC said there may be fatalities.

LBC reporter Rachael Venables caught the touching moment when the Muslim men prayed for the victims of the attack in the street.

West London

