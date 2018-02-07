Met Police Medic Appears To Punch Protester During Demonstration

A video has emerged seeming to show a Met Police medic punching a protester.

Thousands of Kurds protested in North London against Turkey's military attack on the Kurdish city of Afrin in Syria.

In the video, released by a Kurdish news outlet, it appears to show an officer, with the green medical logo on his uniform, punching the protester while he was being held down.

Met Police Medic seen seeming to punch a protester. Picture: Telgraf Newspaper

The protester appears to try to get up, at which point he is forced back to the ground and punched four times.

It is not known what happened before the video starts at at the demonstration.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: 'We are aware of a video posted on social media.

"We are in the process of establishing the circumstances of the incident. The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed."