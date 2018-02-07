Met Police Medic Appears To Punch Protester During Demonstration

7 February 2018, 14:20

A video has emerged seeming to show a Met Police medic punching a protester.

Thousands of Kurds protested in North London against Turkey's military attack on the Kurdish city of Afrin in Syria.

In the video, released by a Kurdish news outlet, it appears to show an officer, with the green medical logo on his uniform, punching the protester while he was being held down.

Met Police Medic seen seeming to punch a protester
Met Police Medic seen seeming to punch a protester. Picture: Telgraf Newspaper

The protester appears to try to get up, at which point he is forced back to the ground and punched four times.

It is not known what happened before the video starts at at the demonstration.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: 'We are aware of a video posted on social media. 

"We are in the process of establishing the circumstances of the incident. The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed."

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

John Worboys victims win bid to challenge his release in judicial review

2 hours ago

Police released CCTV of the man wanted after the attack

Pensioner Attacked And Left With Fractured Hip Following McDonald’s Row

1 day ago

Tesco fraud trial abandoned after defendant's heart attack

1 day ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Nimco Ali told LBC why we need to End FGM

Why You Need To Know About FGM - And Why It Must Be Stopped Now

1 day ago

Donald Trump

How Does US Healthcare Compare To The NHS: LBC's FactCheck

1 day ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson