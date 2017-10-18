Moped Robber Walks Into Cafe And Steals Woman’s Laptop In 10 Seconds

Shocking CCTV shows the moment a moped rider brazenly walks into a busy London cafe and swipes a laptop from a woman’s hands.

The startling incident occurred in the Bread and Bean Cafe in Archway on Tuesday afternoon.

The footage shows the helmet-clad robber stroll through the door before targeting the woman who’s sat at a table.

In less than 10 seconds, the suspect snatches the victim’s computer and rushes back through the door and on to a waiting moped.

Café owner Valbona Sadiku told the MailOnline it was the second time moped robbers had targeted the premises in just three weeks

She said: “It's unbelievable that these moped gangs will now actually enter peoples' property, it's gone to another level, it's horrific.

“The police said they are putting up signs but that is nonsense. They told me there was only three of them.”

LBC has contacted the Met for a statement.