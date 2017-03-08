The Woman Turned Away From Boots For "Not Dressing Conservatively Enough"

A young woman claimed her job interview with Boots was cut short because she wasn't dressed conservatively enough... even though she wore a high-collared shirt and knee-length skirt.

Rosie Reilly was told by bosses at Boots in Richmond that she wasn't dressed appropriately for the trial at the store.

The 26-year-old says she told the employers she had nose and ear piercings before being shortlisted for the post.



Picture: SWNS

Nick Ferrari tore into the bosses, saying her outfit seemed wholly appropriate for a job interview.