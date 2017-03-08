The Woman Turned Away From Boots For "Not Dressing Conservatively Enough"

Now Discussing
The NHS is failing to treat one in six cancer patients within the target time. Why are we so bad at treating cancer?
8 March 2017, 09:16
A young woman claimed her job interview with Boots was cut short because she wasn't dressed conservatively enough... even though she wore a high-collared shirt and knee-length skirt.
Rosie Reilly was told by bosses at Boots in Richmond that she wasn't dressed appropriately for the trial at the store.
The 26-year-old says she told the employers she had nose and ear piercings before being shortlisted for the post.
Picture: SWNS
Nick Ferrari tore into the bosses, saying her outfit seemed wholly appropriate for a job interview.