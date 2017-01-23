Police Hunt Man Who Sexually Assaulted Girl, 12

Police are hunting a man who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in a church yard in Carshalton.

The girl was jogging through grounds of All Saints Church in Carshalton at 5pm on 24th October last year when she was sexually assaulted. She is now frightened to leave her house following the ordeal.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to about the incident.

The man is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build with short ginger/blonde hair. He was wearing a navy hooded top, dark jeans and he was carrying what appeared to be a jacket.

Detective Sergeant Carly Black said: "This horrific assault has left a young girl distressed and afraid to leave the house on her own to do the things she enjoys.

"We are determined to catch the person responsible for this crime and we’d appeal for any witnesses, or anyone who recognises the man pictured in the CCTV still to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"We’d like to reassure the community that this is being treated as an isolated incident. Attacks of this nature are extremely rare in Carshalton. However, reassurance patrols are taking place in the area to help the community feel as safe as possible.

"Anyone who has any concerns, or sees something suspicious should contact the police."

Anyone with information about the incident or anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV should contact police on 020 8721 4106 or via the police non-emergency number 101 or on Twitter @MetCC.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man on 1st December 2016, but he was released from bail with no further action to be taken.