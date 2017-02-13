81-Year-Old Woman Attacked And Raped In Balham

13 February 2017, 08:01

Balham High Road

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 81-year-old woman was attacked and raped in Balham on Friday evening.

The octogenarian had just got off the 155 bus on Balham High Road at 8.30pm on Friday 10th February when a man followed her.

He attacked her and dragged her to a secluded spot where she was raped.

Detective Inspector Melissa Laremore said: "My team are keen to trace a male witness seen on Rinaldo Road, Balham on the evening of the incident. He was wearing a jacket with a distinctive American flag design on the back. I would urge him to come forward and contact police.

"In addition to this, the victim's distinctive red Marks and Spencer's jacket went missing after the attack. My investigators are working to trace it in and around the local area as it is of important evidential value. If you have any knowledge of its whereabouts, please get in touch."

A 41-year-old man has been charged with two counts of rape and one of kidnap. He was remanded in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 020 8649 3105 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Picture: Google Street View

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

Brexit Briefing Rees Mogg Grayling

Remain Vs Leave: Professor Gets Personal With Rees-Mogg

Matt Stadlen Says He Feels Ashamed

This Is The Call That Made Matt Stadlen "Ashamed To Be British"

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Councils wasting opportunity to adopt compulsory recycling

13 hours ago

Man loses £1m books in 'Mission: Impossible heist' near Heathrow

1 day ago

Petar Petrov Has Been Jailed

Man Jailed For Attempted Murder Of Pregnant Fiancé In North London

2 days ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Robot

Robots To Steal 15m Jobs... And It's Not The Ones You Think

4 days ago

Iain Dale Brexit Twitter

Iain Dale: What Happens Next With Brexit

11 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson