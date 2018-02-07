Heartless Pickpocket Steals 97-Year-Old’s Purse While Helping Her Into Building

7 February 2018, 17:31

A heartless pickpocket has been caught on CCTV stealing a 97-year-old’s purse while helping her into a building.

The suspect stole a “substantial amount” of cash from the elderly victim as he assisted her into the Conservative Club in Bexley, south east London.

As the pensioner headed inside, the man, wearing a flat cap, could be seen stuffing her purse into his pocket before making off.

Police are now trying to identify the man
Picture: Met Police

The shocking incident took place on Friday and police are now trying to identify the suspect.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We would like to identify and speak to this Male involved in the pickpocketing of a 97-year-old female outside the Conservative Club Bexleyheath on February 2nd.

“The male helped the victim into the Club and at the same stole her purse which contained a substantial amount of cash.”

You can watch the CCTV in full above.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

New Capital Quay

Leaseholders Face Huge Bill In Latest Grenfell-Style Cladding Row

1 hour ago

Met Police Medic seen seeming to punch a protester

Met Police Medic Appears To Punch Protester During Demonstration

5 hours ago

John Worboys victims win bid to challenge his release in judicial review

5 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Nimco Ali told LBC why we need to End FGM

Why You Need To Know About FGM - And Why It Must Be Stopped Now

1 day ago

Donald Trump

How Does US Healthcare Compare To The NHS: LBC's FactCheck

1 day ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson