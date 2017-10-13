Police Hunt Driver Who Sped Off After Hitting Two Young Boys

Now Discussing
13 October 2017, 11:20
Police are hunting a driver after he ran down two boys, aged 6 and 12, and then sped off.
The BMW didn't even slow down as the youngsters were sent flying in the hit-and-run in Belvedere, south London, on 30th June.
Police say the two boys were pushing a shopping trolley across the road when they were struck by the driver.
One of the boys suffered a fractured ankle and the other bruising and cuts.
Police said the driver was in a grey BMW Coupe with false number plates reading N19LEO.
The crash happened in Belvedere, south east London, on June 30.