Vicious Burglars Brutally Assault Shop Owner, Then Steal Wrong Keys

This is the moment thugs battered a shopowner in Sidcup in a bid to steal the keys to his shop - but then took the wrong keys.

Burglars Batter Sidcup Shopowner - But Steal Wrong Keys 00:47

The 46-year-old employee was shutting the shop on Saturday 7th January at 10.30pm, when the two men forced their way in, punching and kicking him.

They continued to assault him, demanding the keys to the shop and left when they were disturbed by a group of youngsters.

They picked up a bunch of keys that fell out of the victim's pockets during the assault - but these were not for the shop.

Suspect 1 is a black man in his mid 30s and 5ft 6ins. He was wearing a black mask, a black leather jacket over a blue hooded top, blue tracksuit trousers and red trainers.

Suspect 2 is a slim white man in his 30s. He was wearing a dark mask, a dark coloured hooded top, light coloured tracksuit trousers and blue trainers.

PC Pavan Sandhu said: "This is a shocking incident that has left the victim very traumatised after his ordeal. We are keen to identify the two men in the CCTV footage so we can speak to them about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us."

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police on 020 8284 9116, via 101 or on Twitter @MetCC