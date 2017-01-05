Moment Man Completely Loses It At Shopkeeper Over Oyster Card

5 January 2017, 09:53

Man Trashes Shop In London

This man completely trashed a shop in south-east London, leaving the shopkeeper injured, in a row over his Oyster card.

The Moment A Man Trashed A Shop Because Oyster Machine Had Broken

00:41

CCTV footage has been released by the Met Police in an attempt to trace the man, who caused significant damage to a shop in Penge on September 12 and injured a shop assistant in the process. 

The man asked the shop assistant to top up his Oyster card, but when he explained the machine was not working, the man flew into a rage. 

He started to damage the till area and threw items around the shop and at the shopkeeper - who received a cut to his head. 

The man then continued to throw items onto the street, prompting the sales assistant locked himself in the shop and called police. 

The suspect is described as white with short, dark hair, and was wearing a black sweatshirt with a large, white logo on the back.

PC Melanie Bolt, from Bromley CID, said: "We are keen to identify the man shown in the CCTV footage so we can speak to him about the incident. Do you recognise him? We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us."

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 



