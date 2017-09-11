Man Uses Five-Year-Old Boy To Steal Phone In Bromley Shop

This is the moment a man uses a five-year-old boy to steal a mobile phone while he distracted the owner.

This CCTV footage shows the man standing by the till and asking the shop worker for help.

As he did so, he moved from side to side while the young boy went behind the till, took the shop assistant’s Samsung Galaxy S7 phone and tried to open the till. They both left the shop with the phone.

The incident happened at The Candle Shop in The Glades Shopping Centre on the High Street in Bromley.

The man police want to talk to in connection with a theft in Bromley. Picture: Met Police

The suspect [ref: 256415] is described as a large white man, aged in his mid 30s, 5ft 7ins tall, with short brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a brown hat, brown jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

The boy, who is believed to be approximately five years old, is described as white, with short brown hair. He was wearing a blue coat and dark trousers.

PC Ben Briselden said: "We are keen to identify the man in the CCTV footage who appears to use the child in their care to steal from those working in a candle shop. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us."

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police on 101 or by tweeting @MetCC. To give information anonymously, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.