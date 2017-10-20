Police Need Help Tracing Fake Builders Who Conned Pensioner With Alzheimer’s

Police are on the hunt for two men who conned a 77-year-old man into withdrawing savings from his bank account by posing as fake builders.

The shameless men took £150 from the elderly victim’s wallet before taking him out of the house of take out more money.

It happened on Thursday 12th October at about 2:50pm when the pensioner was at home alone at his house in Tatsfield.

Video footage within his house caught the two men entering the property.

A member of the public - who knew the victim - saw the suspects and became suspicious.

He worked out what was happening and apprehended one of the men who managed to run off before they both drove off in a black Audi A3 car.

The first suspect is described as an Indian man with short dark hair wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and top with a black Nike Air tick logo across his chest.

The second suspect is described as an Indian or Sri Lankan man with short black hair in a bun wearing dark clothing and a thin scarf around his neck.

Det Con Ben Briselden from Bromley Burglary Squad said: "We are appealing for information from anyone who recognises the images of the two suspects shown in the footage.

"This is a despicable and cowardly crime targeting an elderly man trying to steal his life savings. If anyone has experienced something similar to this we would urge them to come forward.

"I can personally assure you that all information received will be treated in the strictest of confidence and immediately acted upon."

Police need to trace two suspects. Picture: Met Police

Police are reminding people to always verify the identity of anyone that comes to their door, if they are genuine then they will be able to provide identification.

If in doubt do not let them in and call 999.

Anyone that can assist police is urged to contact the police non-emergency number 101, or by tweeting @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.