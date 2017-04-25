Croydon Councillor Caught Playing Solitaire During Council Meeting

25 April 2017, 12:28

Croydon councillor plays solitaire during meeting

00:46

A Labour councillor has been caught playing solitaire on her phone during a key council meeting.

A resident recorded this video of Labour councillor Carole Bonner playing the mobile game during Monday night's meeting.

The Conservatives said her actions showed "disgraceful contempt" for Croydon's residents.

Councillor Bonner insisted she was listening carefully, saying: "I apologise unreservedly if I gave the impression I was not paying attention when I was listening carefully to the contributions in the meeting.

"I would never show contempt for my residents and my record on responding to requests for assistance from them shows I have a good reputation as a community advocate who stands up for and represents the residents of Fieldway."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC Studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live At 7pm

Nick Ferrari LBC Stun

This Lib Dem Wants Another Referendum, Nick Wants Her To Accept Brexit
Nadhim James

James Takes On Tory MP Who Says "The Country Is Coming Together"

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Police Brent

Video Of Police's "Forceful" Arrest Of Brent Teens Under Investigation

4 hours ago

North West London

Rare US Declaration of Independence copy discovered in Sussex

5 hours ago

Allfarthing Lane, Tooting

Man Stabbed In The Buttocks In Motiveless Attack In Tooting

7 hours ago

South West London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Robot

Robots To Steal 15m Jobs... And It's Not The Ones You Think

2 months ago

Iain Dale Brexit Twitter

Iain Dale: What Happens Next With Brexit

2 months ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson