Croydon Councillor Caught Playing Solitaire During Council Meeting

Croydon councillor plays solitaire during meeting 00:46

A Labour councillor has been caught playing solitaire on her phone during a key council meeting.

A resident recorded this video of Labour councillor Carole Bonner playing the mobile game during Monday night's meeting.

The Conservatives said her actions showed "disgraceful contempt" for Croydon's residents.

Councillor Bonner insisted she was listening carefully, saying: "I apologise unreservedly if I gave the impression I was not paying attention when I was listening carefully to the contributions in the meeting.

"I would never show contempt for my residents and my record on responding to requests for assistance from them shows I have a good reputation as a community advocate who stands up for and represents the residents of Fieldway."