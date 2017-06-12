Thug Knocks Elderly Woman To Floor During Cowardly Daylight Robbery

This is the shocking moment an elderly woman was left with a dislocated shoulder when she was viciously knocked to the ground during a daylight robbery.

Thug Knocks Elderly Woman To Floor During Brutal Daylight Robbery 00:00:44

CCTV shows the victim walking through an alleyway in Croydon moments before she was lunged at by a man without warning.

The suspect stole the woman’s necklace before running off - the woman had to be helped by member of the public who tended to her while the police were called.

The shocking incident took place in Westow Street near the Royal Albert pub back in September last year - but officers have only just released the CCTV.

PC Andrew Garland, of Croydon police, said: “This was a cowardly attack on an elderly lady that left her frightened and in enormous pain. We are asking the public to help us find this man so we can bring him to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or by tweeting at @MetCC. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.