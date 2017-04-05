LBC Tries Out Driverless Cars In London: WATCH

5 April 2017, 09:32

LBC Tries Out Driverless Car In London

01:07

This is what happened when an LBC reporter tried out a driverless car for the first time.

Rachael Venables was one of the few people who got to test the driverless pods on a two-mile route in Greenwich.

She said: "It feels a little like being in the back of a taxi. There are two pairs of seats facing each other. The only difference of course being that, when I look through the windows in front, I don't see the back of my driver's head.

"That's what seems so strange when you're in one."

They are being tested along riverside paths in Greenwich, travelling at a leisurely 10mph.

There are five cameras and three lasers on the outside, which scan 100m around the vehicle, so it will know exactly how to react to situations around it.

