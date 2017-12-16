President Trump "Barred From The Royal Borough Of Greenwich" By Councillors

The council expressed alarm at the President's decision to retweet "Islamophobic Propaganda" and stated he would not be welcome.

Donald Trump has been barred from entering Greenwich if he visits the UK next year.

The Royal Borough of Greenwich called for his state visit to be dropped and said the American President "would not be welcome."

At a meeting on Tuesday councillors expressed "alarm at the decision of President Trump to retweet Islamophobic Propaganda" and "sadness at the President’s bigoted attitude towards women and ethnic minorities.

The council justified the move with Trump’s retweeting of extremist videos distributed by Britain First, along with his criticism of Sadiq Khan a few hours after the London Bridge attack.

Less than a day after June’s terror attack, which killed seven and injured 48, the US President tweeted: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”."

Leader of the council Denise Hyland said: "On a daily basis we work hand in hand with residents from all communities to ensure this borough is a peaceful and welcoming place that celebrates difference and diversity, but in the case of President Trump we are willing to make an exception.

"We are one of 32 London boroughs, all different, all individual but all home to people from across the world. He has been barred because he retweeted videos from Britain First

"This diversity strengthens our borough. It enriches our lives on a daily basis. And it reminds us all that we have so much more in common than divides us.

"As one of the most multi-cultural London boroughs, we are a place that has worked tirelessly to break down barriers. We have no time for people who want to build walls when we have done so much to break them down."

Councillor Chris Kirby, who presented the motion, said: "President Trump has regularly expressed abhorrent and aggressive views and in doing so has enabled the spread of division and hatred.

"We have worked incredibly hard in this Borough to build strong community ties across all faiths and backgrounds – President Trump’s views, attitude and policies are totally incompatible with that work.

"We could not stand by and watch the level of public debate be poisoned by the rhetoric that the President and others like him have continued to use.

"There is no place for aggressive, bigoted and hateful rhetoric in the Royal Borough of Greenwich."