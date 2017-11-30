Police Hunt Man Who Committed 25 Sexual Assaults In South-East London

Police are trying to find the man who is responsible for 25 sexual attacks across south-east London.

Officers believe the assaults over the past 12 months could be linked.

Women and girls as young as 13 have been attacked in five boroughs - mostly across Lewisham and Greenwich.

The man police want to speak to over the south-east London sexual assaults. Picture: Met Police

The first incident is believed to have taken place on 16th October last year when a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Orpington at 9:15am.

Since then, police have received reports about similar offences that may have been committed by the same suspect.

The last reported assault was committed on Wednesday 22nd November. A 15-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted in Sandbourne Road, Brockley just after 8:30am.

Detectives recovered CCTV footage from the area, showing a man they want to trace as part of their investigation.

The man is described as a middle-aged white man aged in his 40s, with blue eyes.

The man police want to speak to over the sexual assaults. Picture: Met Police

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Furphy said: "There is a strong possibility that these incidents are part of a linked series of attacks as a number of victims have provided very similar descriptions of the attacker - a white man aged between 40 and 50.

"It is also notable that none of these offences have taken place over a weekend and many of them have been committed during the morning and evening rush hours

"Our officers have been working tirelessly to apprehend the suspect, but we need the publicfs help. CCTV shows footage of a male that we would like to speak to who we believe may be able to assist our investigation. If this is you or if you know who this person is, please contact us.

"We are also aware that there might be further victims who have not yet spoken to police; if you are a victim, or know someone who has been a victim of a sexual assault, I can assure you your information will be treated with the strict confidence and sensitivity. We also have access to specialist support."

Anyone with information should contact the incident room on 0208 284 8346 or call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.